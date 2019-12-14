



— A San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team member has died while searching for a missing hiker on Mount Baldy.

According to SBSD, the rescue team member was lost after being separated from his partner Saturday. An air search located him unresponsive on the ice and snow. A medic was lowered down from the helicopter and determined the missing rescuer was dead.

“The cause and circumstances surrounding this incident are unknown and investigators are working to determine exactly what occurred. ALL search operations for Mr. Mokkapoti are suspended: SAR crews are being recalled from the mountain and search operations are being re-evaluated,” SBSD said in a statement.

The missing hiker, an Irvine man, was last seen Sunday hiking on Mount Baldy.

The 52-year-old man, Sree Mokkapati, was hiking that weekend with some friends, but when his group decided they wanted to turn around, he said he wanted to keep heading toward the summit alone. And when he failed to return to his car that afternoon, his friends got worried and called for help.

“We hope to find him soon, and we’re praying that he comes back home safely and sound,” Shravan Mokkapati, the man’s son, said. “And we wish he takes whatever precautions he has to take to survive out there.”

Along with search teams from local law enforcement agencies, the family has hired a private helicopter to help search for the man who the family said was an experienced hiker with knowledge of the mountain.

“He has sticks, and he has clamps,” his son said, “a lot of the gear you need to survive out here in the snow.”