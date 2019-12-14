



— Two horses died after the first race at Los Alamitos Race Course Saturday, one of them trained by Jerry Hollendorfer, who’s had at least eight horses die under his watch this year.

Hollendorfer’s horse, Mighty Elijah, a four-year-old gelding, “weakened between horses in the lane, was injured and pulled up inside the furlong marker and was vanned off,” according to official racing results.

The other horse, Into a Hot Spot, was also a four-year-old gelding and “gave way and collapsed” after bumping a rival at the start.

Hollendorfer has been banned from Santa Anita racetrack in Arcadia and also from Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, but a judge granted an injunction in July that allowed him to continue doing business at the San Diego-area track.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)