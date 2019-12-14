LOS ANGELES — Rosa Porto, founder of the popular chain Porto’s Bakery, passed away Friday at the age of 89. On the official Porto’s Bakery Instagram, the business released a statement on Saturday.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of ‪‪Porto’s Bakery founder and Porto family matriarch, Rosa Porto. She passed peacefully yesterday at the age of 89 surrounded by her loving husband and family.

Rosa was an incredible woman who started Porto’s humbly from her home kitchen selling cakes and pastries to friends and family while simultaneously being an extraordinary wife and mother to her three children. Later, when in her late 60’s, Rosa stepped back from the family business she had started to focus her love and passion on raising her seven grandchildren. There was no greater sense of joy and pride for Rosa than her grandchildren and soon to be great grandchild.

To all of our family, friends, and guests from across our communities: though there are no words that can convey our sadness at this time, we would like to express our sincere gratitude for all the love and kindness you have shown us throughout the years.