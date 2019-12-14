Comments
ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Ontario Police responded to an officer involved shooting where a woman was accused of shooting her husband before engaging in gunfire with officers.
She barricaded herself in her Ontario home. Personnel is on scene.
UPDATE: Ontario Police made entry into the home and discovered the suspected female and two juveniles are deceased inside the residence.
This investigation is ongoing.
OPD is working an Officer Involved Shooting in the 1300 blk of E. F Street. Personnel on scene attempting to negotiate with the suspect who is in the residence. Please stay out of the area until further notice.
— Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) December 14, 2019
