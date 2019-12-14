CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Barricade, Officer Involved Shooting, Ontario

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Ontario Police responded to an officer involved shooting where a woman was accused of shooting her husband before engaging in gunfire with officers.

She barricaded herself in her Ontario home. Personnel is on scene.

UPDATE: Ontario Police made entry into the home and discovered the suspected female and two juveniles are deceased inside the residence.

This investigation is ongoing.

Comments