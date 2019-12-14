LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two “Arnolds” brought some presents and Christmas joy to inner-city kids at the Hollenbeck Youth Center Saturday at the 38th Annual “Miracle on 1st Street” Christmas Toy Giveaway.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his friend and “True Lies” co-star Tom Arnold hosted the event, which is the city’s largest toy giveaway for inner-city kids providing nearly 10,000 toys.

New Terminator Gabriel Luna, founder Daniel Hernandez, Los Angeles police, Congressman Gomez, Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, and Councilman Gil Cedillo were among those helping distribute gifts.

“Their eyes light up and they walk in, and some of them even walk in with blankets and they’re just ecstatic,” one volunteer said. “They’re ear-to-ear grins.”

For some kids, the event is the only gift they will receive in the holiday season. The Hollenbeck Youth Center’s parking lot was transformed into a Winter Wonderland with snowmen, music, Christmas trees, etc.

After receiving a toy and enjoying the “Winter Wonderland,” children and their families enjoyed Santa Clause Lane on 1st Street filled with entertainment, information booths, jumpers, and interactive activities stretch for three city blocks.

Inner-City Games Los Angeles and the Hollenbeck Police Business Council/Hollenbeck Youth Center sponsored the event.