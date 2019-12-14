CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
MINDANAO, PHILLIPPINES (CBSLA) — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao, Phillipines Saturday night, around 10 p.m. Pacific Time.  The epicenter was five kilometers south east from Magsaysay, Philippines, according to the US Geological Survey.

There was a 4.8 aftershock. The quake has prompted evacuations in some cities.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

