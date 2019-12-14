Comments
MINDANAO, PHILLIPPINES (CBSLA) — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao, Phillipines Saturday night, around 10 p.m. Pacific Time. The epicenter was five kilometers south east from Magsaysay, Philippines, according to the US Geological Survey.
MINDANAO, PHILLIPPINES (CBSLA) — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao, Phillipines Saturday night, around 10 p.m. Pacific Time. The epicenter was five kilometers south east from Magsaysay, Philippines, according to the US Geological Survey.
Prelim M6.8 Earthquake Mindanao, Philippines Dec-15 06:11 UTC, updates https://t.co/w5Lc6JooTp
— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) December 15, 2019
Linog here in Gensan. Scarrryyy! 😭 Linog in Mindanao. #Earthquake #EarthquakePh Keep safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/WlgsAGVrPx
— KARLA DAWN (@kalangtots) December 15, 2019
WATCH: Mallgoers and employees conduct evacuation procedures in SM CDO Downtown Premier as a powerful earthquake struck Cagayan de Oro City on Sunday afternoon, December 15.#MovePH @MovePH#QuakePH pic.twitter.com/iJh2cqvyje
— Dominic Joaquin Dublado #MovePH (@DJDublado) December 15, 2019
There was a 4.8 aftershock. The quake has prompted evacuations in some cities.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
You must log in to post a comment.