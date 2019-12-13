



— A beloved mother was found dead inside of her El Sereno home late Sunday morning.

According to the LAPD, 76-year-old Editha De Leon was found inside her home on Van Horne Avenue with several stab wounds. A coroner’s report noted she had also been strangled.

De Leon was pronounced dead at the scene and a homicide investigation began.

Susana says word and worries spread quickly in this El Sereno community after hearing the news about De Leon.

“I was shocked, I started crying. My husband goes ‘What’s wrong, what happened, what happened?” said Rosas. “The police had called me and asked me if I had seen anything.”

Another neighbor, Julian Nunez said, “I’m in shock because it’s right next to my house. If it happens right here in this neighborhood, everyone should be prepared for anything.”

CBSLA’s Rachel Kim spoke with one of De Leon’s sons over the phone. He didn’t want to go on camera but said that family members found his mom, a retired OB-GYN, when they came to pick her up for her birthday lunch on Sunday.

He said the family is heartbroken, angry, and still in disbelief.

Neighbors say De Leon took pride in her house and loved to garden. Her other passion was cooking. She was said to have often cooked for her neighbors and the less fortunate in the area.

“That was a very nice lady, I don’t know why somebody killed her,” said neighbor Juan Humberto Mazariego.

Police say there is no suspect information or motive at this time, but they do believe it is not gang-related.

“I hope they get the guy because she didn’t deserve what she got. She didn’t,” said Rosas.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at LAPD’s Hollenbeck station.