



— A man broke into a Riverside apartment and sexually assaulted a woman as she slept next to her husband, and police need the public’s help to identify and catch him.

The attack happened in an apartment in the 5800 block of Fair Isle Drive, in the Sycamore Canyon neighborhood of Riverside, Monday at about 2:40 a.m.

Police say the predator got into the apartment through an unlocked window and sexually assaulted the woman, who was asleep in bed. She woke up during the assault and alerted her husband, who was sleeping next to her. The intruder ran out, and the husband chased after him, but he has not been found.

He was described as a Hispanic man between 35 to 40 years old, about 5-foot-4 and between 180 and 200 pounds with dark skin and short dark hair. The predator was last seen wearing dark clothes.

Police released a composite sketch of the predator. Anyone with information can contact Detective Janet Ramos at (951) 826-8716 or jramos@riversideca.gov.