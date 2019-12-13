(CBS Local)– Megan Ferguson has been waiting for two years to tell people about her new projects.

The actor is set to play one of the leads named Gigi Dumont in a new Netflix series called “Soundtrack,” which shows how music connects random people in Los Angeles. Additionally, Ferguson will play Alice in season 10 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which returns to HBO on January 19.

Ferguson has spent a lot of time working on her comedic timing and it was an incredible honor to collaborate with Larry David.

“I’m from the South and most people are funny whether they want to be or not,” said Ferguson in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “People in the South like to turn everything into a story. I’m definitely an anxious person and I think comedy can spring from that. In Curb, I was with Larry David and this team that’s worked together for a decade and have a comfort level around each other. It’s like diving in the deep end. On the first day, I was doing a lot of stay calm. Larry is incredibly generous in that capacity.”

While people will have to wait until January for the new season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Ferguson’s new Netflix show premieres on December 18. The actor says “Soundtrack” will give people the opportunity to think about their lives and the people they meet along the way.

“You’re in a relationship with different people in your life and everyone is in their own world,” said Ferguson. “I am a funny friend in it, but I also get my own episode. It was just my character’s world and it was a real, real dream. That was so fun and there were a couple days when it was just me.”