ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A man was shot and killed in a confrontation with Anaheim police officers late Thursday night.

Police officers were sent to check out a disturbance call at an apartment complex near East Street and Lincoln Avenue just after 10 p.m. Thursday. It’s not clear what followed, but Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said an officer-involved shooting happened at about 11 p.m.

Carringer said at least one officer opened fire on the man, who was taken to UCI Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

It’s not clear if the man was armed.

The parking lot underneath the apartments were being searched for clues. Police say there were no security cameras at the apartment complex, but the officers involved wore body cameras.

The man has not yet been positively identified, Carringer said.

“We don’t know if he’s a resident of the area, or what his connection is to anybody that lives at this apartment complex or in the area,” he said.

The streets surrounding the apartment were shut down during the investigation.