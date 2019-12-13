



— Dome doesn’t quite have the same ring as home, but architects from a design firm believe it could be the solution to the homeless crisis in Los Angeles and beyond.

Design firm Perkins and Will worked with L.A. County’s Housing for Health Division of the Department of Health Services to develop a sleep pod that could be a temporary home for the homeless. The prototype was unveiled at an event at the Architecture And Design Museum Thursday night.

The dome includes a bed, storage, a lockable wardrobe and a canopy for more privacy and safety, and even includes space for a pet.

The prototype is part of a new exhibit, “Dome: More than Shelter,” that will be available at the museum through Jan. 12, 2020.