



— Police are seeking five suspects who are connected to an armed robbery at a Garden Grove Walgreens pharmacy.

The robbery occurred on Dec. 13 at 4:10 a.m. at the 12000 block of Euclid St. in Garden Grove. According to Anaheim police, five suspects entered the pharmacy, one of which was armed with a handgun, jumped over the pharmacy counter and began taking codeine bottles and other merchandise.

The suspects then exited the pharmacy and fled in a vehicle. Officers witnessed the vehicle leaving and a short pursuit ensued northbound on Euclid St.

For unknown reasons the suspect vehicles engine caught on fire and became disabled near the intersection of Euclid St and Cerritos St in the city of Anaheim.

All five suspects then fled on foot, leaving behind evidence and personal property. The Anaheim Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies searched the area, finding a discarded handgun but not suspects.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the Garden Grove Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit at 714-741-5800.