



One year after two girls were hit by a street racer , charges against the driver arrested have been dropped.

Ten-year-old Delila Rangel spends most of her days in the hospital as a result of that violent crash that robbed her of her ability to walk, talk and be a kid.

“She’s still bed bound,” Lety Garcia, her mother, said. “She relies on her wheelchair, she’s tube fed, doesn’t hardly show any emotion.”

Garcia said her daughter has had about a dozen surgeries since the accident and can only smile from time to time.

Garcia’s friend was turning left at the intersection of Hoover and Florence when a black Camaro, that police said was racing a Mustang, slammed into the car critically injuring both Delila and her best friend Ashley.

Police arrested Franklin Windom, who was later charged, but the case has been dismissed. The other driver was never found.

“I don’t understand how somebody got away with that extent of what happened to my daughter,” Garcia said. “I see it like they took her life away.”

Garcia once dreamed of sending Delila off to college, but said that’s .

“I have to look at it more of like she’s a baby again, her first steps, her first words,” Garcia said. “We want that same happy and independent girl.”

Windom had no comment, and his attorney did not return a phone call.

Delila’s family said they plan to file suit.