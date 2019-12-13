LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) – Eight people were injured when a school bus collided with a van in Lake Elsinore Friday morning.

The collision occurred at 7:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Morrow Way, according to the CAL Fire Riverside County Fire Department.

Eight people were transported to local hospital, two of whom had serious injuries and another two who had moderate injuries, the fire department said. It’s unclear how many of the patients were students.

Seven students aboard the bus were unhurt.

The circumstances of the crash were unclear. At least one person may have been trapped.