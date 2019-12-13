



– Authorities are on the lookout for two men wanted in an organized crime ring in which thousands of dollars of cosmetics were stolen from 11 stores across the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Los Angeles police reported Friday that warrants have been issued for 31-year-old James Stephen Henry and 29-year-old Brian Keith Upton in connection with a series of thefts which occurred between June and October of this year at cosmetics stores in the Beverly Center Mall, The Grove, Century City, along with other stores in the cities of Glendale, Beverly Hills, Marina del Rey, Pasadena and Santa Monica.

According to police, the two men would fill empty backpacks or shopping bags with expensive fragrances and sneak out of the stores without paying. The thefts occurred during business hours.

Photos and surveillance video of the men have been released.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office has filed multiple counts of theft against Henry and Upton.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call detectives at 213- 486-6940.