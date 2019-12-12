YUCAIPA (CBSLA) — Police are searching for two suspects connected to multiple robberies in Yucaipa.

On December 8, two suspects using hooded clothing to conceal their identities entered a Valero Gas Station located at the 32700 block of Yucaipa Boulevard and approach the cashier.

Both suspects produced a handgun and demanded money from the cash registers. The cashier opened the registers and handed over the money to the suspects.

The suspects fled the store and ran westward to an unknown vehicle parked on Thirteenth Street, north of Yucaipa Boulevard.

The next day, on December 9, two suspects wearing hooded clothing entered a 7-Eleven at the 32400 block of Yucaipa Boulevard and approached the cashier, produced a handgun, and demanded money.

One of the suspects fired a bullet in the general direction of the cashier. The cashier opened the registers and handed over the money to the suspects.

The armed suspect fired the gun additional times prior to fleeing the store and running toward Fourteenth Street.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or information of additional incidents, is encouraged to contact Detective Madril of the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station at (909) 918-2005.