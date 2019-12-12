



— A 21-year-old Orange County man who has dealt with illnesses since he was a child passed the time he spent in the hospital entertaining fellow patients with his music, but now he’s finding a different kind of healing in his music.

Gavyn Bailey has been in and out of hospitals since he was a small child for a kidney disorder. He knows that where there’s hardship, a harmony never trails too far behind.

“Got my X-Rays back today, diagnosed with a classic case of heartbreak,” a 14-year-old Bailey sang in 2012 while playing his ukulele.

Bailey’s mother used music as a way to distract him from the monotony of being in the hospital. Entertaining other patients in the kiddie room was the start of Bailey’s music career, but nobody knew that Bailey would soon face another health crisis.

As a teen, he was diagnosed with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. To cope, he took the pills readily available to him because of his kidney disorder.

“A lot of alcohol, a lot of drugs,” Bailey said.

But Bailey ultimately found shelter in songwriting and comfort in finally telling a friend.

And at the recent opening of the mental health inpatient center at Children’s Hospital Orange County, Bailey performed.

His latest work divulges the struggles he’s faced in hopes of spreading awareness about mental health and the importance of treatment.

“Just to bring affordable and reputable mental health treatment to the masses,” he said.

Bailey — who has shared a stage with Alicia Keys, Carole King and many others — has found the confidence to be vulnerable to let others who may be struggling that they are not alone.