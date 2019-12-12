SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A minor earthquake struck the San Bernardino County mountain community of Lytle Creek early Thursday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude-3.1 earthquake struck just before 2 a.m., about two and a half miles east-northeast of Lytle Creek.

But even though the earthquake struck closest to Lytle Creek, the majority of the “Did You Feel It?” responses reported to the U.S. Geological Survey were from San Bernardino, about 11 miles away.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.