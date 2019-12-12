



— A Long Beach couple is hoping to make a difference in the world with their coffee shop.

Long Beach Coffee and Tea is a roasting and distribution shop focused on supporting transgender youth in crisis and fighting discrimination worldwide.

Tom West and Shannon Francis opened the cafe last year with the hope of creating change by donating 20% of proceeds to help fund a transgender youth crisis center.

“We’re going to have a critical care, inpatient facility that is inclusive to loved ones to go through the healing process — stop the hurting, start the healing — and include the family there to make a difference,” West said. “This facility will be open to anyone in the United States, not just Long Beach.”

In addition to fighting discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, the couple also host meetings for veterans and help connect people experiencing homelessness with community resources.

According to the company’s website, both West and Francis have been involved in fundraising in the past.

“While there is certainly no shortage of coffee shops, we strike to make ours a unique and welcoming environment for all,” the couple said in a statement on the website.