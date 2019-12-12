



– The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office Thursday filed a federal lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Administration due to shifting flight patterns out of Hollywood Burbank Airport which have sent planes flying low above neighborhoods in the southeast Fernando Valley, sparking a myriad of noise complaints over the past few years.

L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer announced that the lawsuit, filed in U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, calls for the FAA to revert planes departing Burbank Airport to their previous flight patterns.

“We are urging the court to return these flights to the previous patterns,” Feuer said at a news conference.

Back in March of 2017, the FAA rolled out the Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen), a satellite-based navigation system designed to promote efficiency after take-off.

As part of NextGen, planes departing Burbank Airport began shifting to more southerly takeoff paths, flying over neighborhoods south of the 101 Freeway such as Studio City, Sherman Oaks and Encino.

The change prompted thousands of noise complaints from residents who say the planes are flying too low over homes and schools.

“We are fighting to get relief for tens of thousands of residents and businesses who have borne the brunt of increased noise and other impacts from these flights,” Feuer said Thursday.

Feuer is also asking the FAA to release information regarding the new flight patterns.

In March, the FAA said it would begin an environmental assessment in response to the complaints.

An FAA spokesman provided CBS2 with the following statement in response to Thursday’s lawsuit:

“As we have previously explained, we have not changed how we handle Burbank departures in the immediate airport environment. Aircraft today – as they have in the past – turn to a compass heading shortly after takeoff and continue to fly that heading until air traffic controllers instruct pilots to begin their turns to the west and north. The changes that we made in March 2017 take effect 11 nautical miles north, and 17 nautical miles northwest, of the airport. “Some flights do fly slightly further southwest than they previously did before beginning their turns. That could be due to a number of factors including air traffic volume, air temperature, fleet mix, radio frequency congestion and air traffic control priorities.”

In June, Feuer filed a similar lawsuit against the FAA over new flight patterns into L.A. International Airport which lead to noise complaints from residents in West Adams and Mid-City.