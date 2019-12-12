



Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 12/12 at 8 a.m.

Mountain Lion Captured In Simi Valley

Authorities captured a mountain lion Thursday in Simi Valley, where residents and pet owners have been on edge from multiple sightings over the past two weeks.

US Forest Service Shuts Down Mount Baldy Hiking Trails To Aid In Search For Missing Hiker

The Angeles National Forest Service has issued an emergency order to shut down the hiking trails of Mount Baldy until the search for a missing hiker concludes or until the end of the year.

Local Weather

Above average temperatures across the Southland Thursday. A high of 71 for the beaches and 75 for the valleys.