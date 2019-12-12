



— Authorities need help catching a grinch who was caught on video stealing Christmas yard decorations.

A neighbor’s security camera captured the theft of a snowman decoration from a yard in the 27900 block of Skycrest Circle last Friday night. The video shows a man getting out of an SUV and returning with the snowman, which he stuffs into his backseat.

A few minutes later, another homeowner on the same street reported her “Elf on the Shelf” lawn ornament was also stolen from her front yard. In this instance, the homeowner reported seeing two males running toward the street, dragging her inflatable Christmas decoration, getting into an SUV and driving away.

Anyone with information about the thefts can call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (661) 255-1121. Detectives are also accepting any other surveillance video of suspicious activity via email at SantaClaritaMedia@lasd.org.