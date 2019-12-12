PASADENA (CBSLA) — Parents lined up Thursday in Pasadena to pick up bicycles and tricycles for their children.

The Salvation Army and Pasadena Rotary Club gifted more than 200 of them as part of the “Bikes For Christmas” program.

The Rotary Club of Pasadena began assembling the gifts last month.

“In the past few years, we have seen the joyful faces of these kids when they get the bike,” said Rotary Club member Isaac Young.

One mother said she is very grateful for the early present.

“She wants a bike for Christmas but she doesn’t know,” she said. “When she sees this bike she’s going to be super excited. I can’t wait to surprise her on Christmas day.”

The gifts were donated by members of the Rotary Clubs and the Huntington Hospital Foundation.