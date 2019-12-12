LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens of wellbeing centers are being set up across the county to help teenagers navigate a new world that includes smoking and vaping, unhealthy thoughts caused by social media and the ever-present dangers of unsafe sex.

A coalition between LA County public and mental health agencies, Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, the county Office of Education and LAUSD will open wellbeing centers at 50 high schools to create a safe space on school campuses where students can get access to health-affirming services and support.

The effort was prompted by research that suggests youths in LA County schools may lack preventive care at an age when risks of unhealthy behavior is highest.

“Empowering our teenagers is a priority. We must support the well-being of our youth so they can thrive at school and view their futures with optimism and hope,” LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in a statement.

The county’s first wellbeing center will open at Esteban Torres High School, she said.

Each center will be staffed by health educators who will facilitate classes, educational groups and activities to help give teens information about substance abuse prevention, behavioral and sexual health. Planned Parenthood LA will provide sexual health services one day a week at several campuses to start, including Esteban Torres, Bell, South East, South Gate and West Adams Preparatory high schools, with a goal of eventually expanding to all 50 campuses on a rolling basis over two years. In the meantime, the Department of Public Health will provide limited sexual health services.

The Department of Mental Health will run support groups to address teen concerns, including stress, anxiety and depression.

County health and education officials say they hope the centers will become safe places for students to access necessary resources without feeling stigmatized, so they can better focus on their education.

“Healthy, supported and empowered students achieve more,” LAUSD board member Monica Garcia said in a statement.