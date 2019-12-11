SIGNAL HILL (CBSLA) — Officers used bean bags and a K9 officers to take down a suspect to end a standoff in Signal Hill that had been going on for hours.

Police had arrived at the home at about 11 a.m. Tuesday to serve a search warrant in the 1900 block of Dawson Avenue. Instead of cooperating, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home, according to Los Angeles County Fire.

At about 4 p.m., a SWAT team deployed tear gas to force the suspect outside, where he was still refused to comply with officers’ commands and was instead attempting to hose himself down . Sky 9 was overhead as SWAT officers fired on the suspect with bean bags, then sent the K9 officer to take him down.

The suspect struggled to free himself from the dog, and was eventually taken into custody by SWAT officers.

The suspect’s name was not released. It’s not clear why a search warrant was being served on the home.