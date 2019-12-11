Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — University of California schools are being sued for requiring incoming students to take the SAT and ACT.
The lawsuit claims the tests have a “discriminatory effect” against applicants of color from lower-income families.
A group of students, educators, and advocates are demanding that the UC system eliminate the testing requirement altogether.
The groups that administer the SAT and ACT say the tests allow colleges to compare students across all states and high schools.
You must log in to post a comment.