LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Time just announced their Person of the Year for 2019 and it’s none other than Greta Thunberg.
The 16-year-old Swedish climate activist becomes the youngest person ever to achieve this honor.
She sparked a global environmental movement led by young people in 2019.
The magazine says she has inspired other activists like Jane Fonda and Leonardo DiCaprio to keep up the fight for the planet.
.@GretaThunberg is TIME's 2019 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/YZ7U6Up76v pic.twitter.com/SWALBfeGl6
— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2019
