SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police say he broke into a Santa Ana apartment and sexually assaulted a woman as she was sleeping.

David Ceja, of Santa Ana, is being held without bail Wednesday on suspicion of burglary and sexual assault. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday.

Police say Ceja broke into an apartment in the 1300 block of South Standard Avenue at about 6:20 a.m. and sexually assaulted a sleeping woman. When she woke up and discovered a man she did not know, she yelled for help.

Ceja ran away, but was chased down and detained by one of the woman’s family members until officers arrived, Santa Ana police officials said. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained during an altercation with the family member, then booked into Santa Ana jail.