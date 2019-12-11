Comments
SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A second man has been arrested in connection with a fracas which erupted in October at the Santa Monica Pier in which anti-Trump demonstrators were sprayed with bear repellent.
Joseph Krongchana, 43, of San Gabriel, was taken into custody Dec. 6 after Santa Monica police raided his home and found canisters similar to those used in the October attack.
On the afternoon of Oct. 19, two men sprayed anti-Trump demonstrators with bear repellent while they were holding a rally at the Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles County prosecutors say.
One of the suspects, identified as 32-year-old David Nicholas Dempsey of Sherman Oaks, was arrested at the scene. Dempsey and Krongchana were allegedly part of a group of several dozen pro-Trump demonstrators who confronted the anti-Trump protesters, sparking a physical shoving match.
Krongchana was booked on one count of use or possession of tear gas.
