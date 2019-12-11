HESPERIA (CBSLA) — Police said a man who violently attacked two strangers in Hesperia Tuesday was shot and killed by deputies.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a person called after a vehicle crashed in front of her home in the 15000 block of Mojave Street in Hesperia. The woman who called said the driver exited the vehicle and chased her inside of her home.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Mauro Carrillo of Westminster, armed himself with a baseball bat while the caller hid in another room. While the caller was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, police said Carrillo assaulted the caller’s 73-year-old mother.

Neighbors, hearing the commotion, came to help the victims at the home. Police said that was when Carrillo attacked a 68-year-old male neighbor with the baseball bat.

The two victims were airlifted to a hospital with significant injuries.

Deputies said they shot the suspect, who was not known to any of the residents of the home, after he failed to put the bat down.