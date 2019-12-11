Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was struck and killed in the West Adams District in South Los Angeles.
The fatal collision happened at the intersection of Farmdale Avenue and Exposition Boulevard just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The LAPD said the man had fallen backward onto the track and was struck by the train, which had been headed to downtown Los Angeles. The train did not stop because the operator was unaware there was a collision, police said.
A second train spotted the body on the tracks and stopped.
Police are still investigating why the man was on the tracks.
You must log in to post a comment.