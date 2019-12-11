Comments
RESEDA (CBSLA) – A man was killed when a FedEx delivery truck slammed into a pickup truck in a residential Reseda neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The collision occurred at around 6:50 a.m. in the 7000 block of Corbin Avenue. Video from the scene showed the damaged pickup truck totaled in the middle of the roadway while the FedEx truck was sitting on the front lawn of a home.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived to find a man dead at the scene. No one else was injured.
Los Angeles police told CBS2 that the FedEx truck was traveling north on Corbin when it collided with the pickup which was making a U-turn.
It’s unclear which vehicle the victim was riding in.
