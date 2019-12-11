



— The Los Angeles Police Department will be testing electric patrol vehicles over the next few months.

In a tweet posted by Capt. Steve Lurie, it was announced that the Hollywood Division would be using Tesla patrol vehicles for “all electric patrols” in a move to be more environmentally conscious.

The Tesla pilot program is the latest effort by the department to decrease its carbon emissions.

Back in 2016, the department contracted with BMW to lease 100 i3 models as replacements for aging vehicles. But by 2018, a David Goldstein investigation found that a number of those vehicles were sitting unused in a garage.