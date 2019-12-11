



– Hundreds from the Southern California law enforcement community gathered Wednesday to support Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Palanca’s recovery efforts.

The music was upbeat and spirits were high at a fundraiser in Whittier for one of their own.

“It’s a family and we love our law enforcement family and all the people who care about her,” said mom Lori Hayden. “It gives us strength and it gives us hope and I tell her everyday about everybody who loves her.”

The 25-year-old deputy was critically injured in late November when she responded to a call about a man acting erratically in Paramount. Cell phone video captured what happened. The suspect ran up to her cruiser and began punching her through the window.

When Deputy Palanca got out of her car, she chased him on foot through a nearby parking lot. When the two crossed an intersection, Palanca was hit by a suspected drunk driver in an SUV. Both suspects were later arrested.

“You don’t want your kid in harm’s way, you don’t want your kid harmed,” stepdad Rick Hayden said. “You get a call like this, it’s very difficult to keep your emotions in check.”

Palanca’s stepfather and mother are retired police officers, and they say their daughter suffered traumatic injury and was in a medically induced coma, but is now moving in the right direction.

“She’s responding to some commands at times, she’s assisted by the respirator, it’s not breathing totally for her. She’s taking breaths on her own,” Hayden said.

Palanca’s parents and law enforcement family say Dakota’s courage and strength are in inspiration.

“As fast as the colors will let her go, I’m sure she’s going to be out there,” said Hayden. “And we’re going to be there every step of the way.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the Palanca family can click here for more info.