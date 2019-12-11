LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and his former film studio have reportedly reached a tentative $25 million settlement with dozens of his accusers just weeks before he’s set to stand trial on sexual assault charges.

According to the New York Times, the deal would bring an end to nearly every assault lawsuit filed against Weinstein and his now-bankrupt The Weinstein Company.

The settlement would also not require Weinstein, 67, to admit wrongdoing or pay anything to his accusers himself, lawyers told The Times.

More than two dozen actresses and former Weinstein employees would reportedly share in the payout.

Pending court approval and a final signoff by all involved parties, the settlement would be paid by insurance companies representing The Weinstein Company.

The settlement was reported Wednesday, hours after a judge increased Weinstein’s bail from $1 million to $5 million over allegations he violated bail conditions by mishandling his electronic ankle monitor.

The prosecution says Weinstein has repeatedly left at home a piece of the monitoring technology that keeps the ankle bracelet activated. The 67-year-old Weinstein’s lawyer says nothing nefarious is afoot.

Weinstein – who is scheduled to stand trial in New York City beginning Jan. 6 on rape and sexual assault charges – was photographed leaving a New York City courhouse using a walker, an apparent sign of his deteriorating health.

He’s pleaded not guilty and maintains that any sexual activity was consensual.