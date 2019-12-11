



The 29-year-old had spent the entirety of his career with the Washington Nationals since being drafted sixth overall in 2011.

During their last season, the Angels had six different third basemen combined for a slash line of .243/.306/.345 with 13 home runs.

In October, the team named the experienced Joe Maddon to be their new manager after firing manager Brad Ausmus after going a dismal 72-90, their worst record since 1999.

Maddon signed a three-year contract with the Angels, according to MLB.com. The 65-year-old Maddon was a coach with the Angels from 1994 to 2005.