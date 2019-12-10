Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Walt Disney Studios released a warning Tuesday morning for people who plan on seeing the upcoming “Star Wars” movie.
The company warned that “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” may trigger seizures in people with photosensitive epilepsy.
The movie has several scenes that include flashing lights.
According to the Epilepsy Foundation, certain lights can trigger seizures in about three percent of people with epilepsy.
Disney suggests that movie theaters post notices that notify viewers of the risks.
“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” hits theaters Dec. 20.
