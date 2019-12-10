



— A Los Angeles City Councilman introduced two proposals Tuesday that would help provide additional shelter for homeless people living on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles.

The proposals, introduced by City Councilman Jose Huizar, ask councilmembers to approve funding towards the construction of a Bridge Home facility and include a motion requesting $14 million for additional bridge housing facilities.

“Over the past year, we have been successful in providing increased hygiene services, storage facilities, outreach support and shelter,” Huizar said. “But there are still far too many homeless individuals on Skid Row, and this funding will allow us to provide more shelter, which is desperately needed.”

A Los Angeles Times poll recently reported 95% of voters say homelessness is the biggest issue in the city.

Huizar described Skid Row as the “epicenter of the housing crisis in the city of Los Angeles,” with about 3,000 people sleeping on the streets every night.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recently said the city planned to dedicate approximately $20 million to homeless issues on skid row.

