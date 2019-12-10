



– The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday unanimously approved the creation of the Office of Racial Equity to actively address issues such as economic disparity and institutional racism.

The motion, which was proposed just last month, calls on the new department to play “a proactive role in advancing racial equity through policy and programs.”

The motion cites statistics which state that African Americans in L.A. have a median household annual income of just $32,256, the lowest of any ethnic group.

“Compared to White Angelenos, people of color experience inequities in housing, education, poverty, policing, employment, and civic engagement,” the motion reads.

L.A.’s Chief Legislative Analyst and City Administrative Officer will now put together a report that includes a financial plan for creating the new department.

It is unclear how many new positions will be added or what kind of budget it will have.

“When this government was created it was not created to benefit people who looked like me,” Council President Herb Wesson wrote in a statement. “I am proud that in one of my final acts at the first Black Council President, we as a Council acknowledge the City’s role of structural and institutional racism and its role in righting those wrongs with an Office of Racial Equity that looks out for all Angelenos.”