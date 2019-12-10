



— A “Friends” pop-up is now open in Santa Monica just in time for the holidays.

The immersive experience is located at the Third Street Promenade and includes trivia games, set recreations, props, and photo-ops.

Fans will find the life-size replica of Central Perk made out of one million Legos.

You’ll have the chance to look through the peephole of Monica’s iconic purple apartment door and sing along to Phoebe’s “Smelly Cat” song in a karaoke booth.

Doors are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 23.

Admission is free. Guests can reserve a spot at friendsxatt.com.