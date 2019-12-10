LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Highway Patrol shared video of an act of kindness by one of their officers in the Central Los Angeles division Tuesday.

It started as a call for a disturbance at the DMV office on Hope Street near USC, but after getting to the location, the officer noticed a woman who was very upset.

She was hearing impaired and trying to communicate with those at the office using American Sign Language, but none of the staff could understand her.

Luckily, the CHP officer who responded knew ASL and was able to help sort out the confusion and get the woman what she needed. He even helped cover the cost of her California identification card.

CHP Central LA received a disturbance call at the Hope St. DMV. Officer Rodriguez realized the call was simply due to a language barrier.Using ASL, he helped the party apply for a CA ID. He also covered the cost when she came up short for the fee. @ABC7 @KTLA @NBCLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/1UtKiB5vQR — CHP Central LA (@CHPCentralLA) December 10, 2019

The video of the officer’s act of kindness has been viewed more than 50,000 times.