TUSTIN (CBSLA) — One person was in critical condition after being thrown from a vehicle in Tustin.

According to police, an unknown suspect carjacked a vehicle with the driver still inside near the intersection of Fairhaven and Eastwood in Santa Ana.

That suspect then drove the vehicle to the intersection of Norwood Park Place and Prospect Avenue in Tustin where he pushed the victim out of the vehicle.

Police recovered the vehicle near the intersection of Flint and Santa Clara in Tustin.