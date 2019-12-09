LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was hospitalized Monday after his truck lost control, hit a tree and rolled over on Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City.

Both directions of Laurel Canyon were shut down after the crash at about 1:30 a.m. at Don Pegita Drive.

The truck was going downhill on Laurel Canyon when it lost control for some reason, hit a tree and rolled over, landing on its side. No other cars were involved.

One man in the car, the driver, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash was not known, but police say speed may have been a factor.