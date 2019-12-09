SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — The Ventura County Fire Department worked to free a man from an abandoned well in Simi Valley Monday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the 300 block of Laguna Way just after 1 p.m. to reports of a man who fell approximately 20 feet into an abandoned well.
Rescue operations were being conducted. Crews used a ladder truck to keep the victim from sinking any deeper into the mud at the bottom of the well.
By 2:30 p.m. firefighters were able to free the man. He was said to be conscious and alert.
#LagunaRescue @VCFD FFs and our #USandR team have removed our victim from the well. He is conscious alert and happy to be free. He has just reunited with his concerned family. pic.twitter.com/gFC78sCsl1
— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 9, 2019
