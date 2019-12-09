CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
MOUNT BALDY (CBSLA) — Crews continued the search Monday for a hiker who went missing on Mount Baldy.

The hiker, 52-year-old Sree Mokkapati, got separated from his friends Sunday during a morning hike. The friends made it back to their car, but Mokkapati did not.

Ground and aerial searches have turned up no sign of him so far. A partial search will continue overnight with a full search resuming tomorrow morning.

Ten search and rescue teams from Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Bernardino counties are involved in the search.

