MOUNT BALDY (CBSLA) — Crews continued the search Monday for a hiker who went missing on Mount Baldy.
The hiker, 52-year-old Sree Mokkapati, got separated from his friends Sunday during a morning hike. The friends made it back to their car, but Mokkapati did not.
Ground and aerial searches have turned up no sign of him so far. A partial search will continue overnight with a full search resuming tomorrow morning.
Ten search and rescue teams from Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Bernardino counties are involved in the search.
