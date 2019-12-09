



— A new outbreak of E. coli infections have been linked to salads with cases in the United States and Canada, the CDC announced

Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits were said to be a likely source of the outbreak.

The CDC, along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and several states, are investigating an outbreak of eight E. coli infections in three states including Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

This outbreak is said to be caused by a different strain of E. coli than the current outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from Salinas, California.

Three people have been hospitalized, including one person who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC is advising consumers, retailers, and restaurants do not eat, sell, or serve Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits with a best-before date up to and including Dec. 7, 2019.

People get sick from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli an average of 3 to 4 days after swallowing the germ. Most people get diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, and vomiting.

For more information on E. coli visit cdc.gov/ecoli.