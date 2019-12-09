Comments
SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — It is the end of an era for a longtime family restaurant in Sherman Oaks.
Corky’s Restaurant on Van Nuys Boulevard announced in a Facebook post that it would be closing its doors Dec. 15 — ending a decades-long run.
The iconic Googie style eatery has been serving up hot cakes and hamburgers since the 1960s and has been featured in numerous commercials, television shows and movies — including 2010’s “A Nightmare On Elm Street,” and 2017’s “Happy Death Day.”
There is an effort underway to preserve the Googie style building by making it a historic cultural landmark.
