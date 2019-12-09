Comments
Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 12/9 at 8 a.m.
Fans and colleagues of the rapper Juice Wrld commemorated his life at a candlelight vigil in Los Angeles Sunday.
The Los Angeles Police Department will begin testing a device designed to snare a person from a distance, giving officers an alternative to firing a Taser or a gun.
Local Weather
A sunny, dry week ahead. A high Monday of 65 for the beaches and 67 for the valleys.
