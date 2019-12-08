Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Celebrity entertainment website, TMZ.com, is reporting that rapper “Juice Wrld” has died after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport.
The rapper, whose real name is Jared Anthony Higgins, had just gotten off a flight from California this morning when he collapsed.
TMZ says he was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
His most recent album, “Death Race for Love”, debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200.
He was just 21 years old.
