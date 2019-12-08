CAMARILLO (CBSLA) — A California man is out on bail after authorities say they seized an arsenal of high-powered weapons and a flame thrower allegedly from his home.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Oleksik on Thursday after serving a search warrant at his home.

The weapons found include 20,000 rounds of ammunition, four AR-15 assault-style rifles, and a working flame thrower, according to authorities.

“We’re talking about a device that shoots out flames probably 15- to 25-feet. It has a fuel port on top, but it looks very dangerous,” said Deputy Christopher Dyer of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

On top of that, investigators say they found some heroin and drug paraphernalia in a bedroom of the home, and say some of the guns were allegedly illegal.

Oleksik is due in court in two weeks.